05.04.2018 03:47:09
Australia Has A$825 Million Trade Surplus In February
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade balance of A$825 million in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for a surplus of A$725 million and was down from A$1.055 billion in January.
Exports were roughly flat on month at A$34.229 billion
Rural goods rose A$552 million (17 percent). Non-monetary gold fell A$505 million (23 percent) and non-rural goods fell A$90 million. Net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at A$7 million. Services credits rose A$45 million (1 percent).
Imports also were flat at A$33.405 billion.
Consumption goods rose A$547 million (7 percent), non-monetary gold rose A$70 million (17 percent) and capital goods rose A$60 million (1 percent). Intermediate and other merchandise goods fell A$657 million (6 percent). Services debits rose A$110 million (1 percent).