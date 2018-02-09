ATX 3 398 -3,1%  Dow 23 860 -4,2%  Nasdaq 6 306 -4,2%  Euro 1,2256 0,0% 
Australia Home Loans Sink 2.3% In December


(RTTNews) - The total number of new home loans issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at 55,161.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in November.

The value of loans dipped 1.0 percent on month to A$21.067 billion following the 2.7 percent spike in the previous month.

Investment lending dropped 2.6 percent to A$11.816 billion following the 1.5 percent gain a month earlier.

