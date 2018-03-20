ATX 3 458 0,4%  Dow 24 611 -1,4%  Nasdaq 6 865 -2,2%  Euro 1,2346 0,1% 
ATX P 1 743 0,3%  EStoxx50 3 395 -1,2%  Nikkei 21 336 -0,7%  CHF 1,1743 0,1% 
DAX 12 217 -1,4%  FTSE100 7 043 -1,7%  Öl 66,3 0,2%  Gold 1 316 -0,1% 

20.03.2018 01:46:45

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Australia House Prices Climb 1.0% In Q4


(RTTNews) - House prices in Australia were up 1.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent decline in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, house prices jumped 5.0 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.9 percent following the 8.3 percent spike in the three months prior.

The total value of residential dwellings in Australia was A$6.869 trillion at the end of the December quarter, rising A$92.858 billion over the quarter.

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Abwärtsfahrt geht weiter: Wall Street schließt mit kräftigen Abschlägen
Der US-Aktienmarkt musste am Montag deutliche Verluste verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH