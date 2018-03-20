Australia House Prices Climb 1.0% In Q4

(RTTNews) - House prices in Australia were up 1.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for a flat reading following the 0.2 percent decline in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, house prices jumped 5.0 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.9 percent following the 8.3 percent spike in the three months prior.

The total value of residential dwellings in Australia was A$6.869 trillion at the end of the December quarter, rising A$92.858 billion over the quarter.