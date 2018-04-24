24.04.2018 03:49:12

Australia Inflation Gains 0.4% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2018, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, inflation advanced 1.9 percent - unchanged from Q4 but beneath forecasts for 2.0 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's weighted median was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year, while the trimmed mean added 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schließt mit leichten Verlusten
Nach einem festen Start gaben die US-Börsen im späten Nachmittagshandel ab und schlossen etwas schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB