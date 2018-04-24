Australia Inflation Gains 0.4% In Q1

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Australia were up 0.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2018, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, inflation advanced 1.9 percent - unchanged from Q4 but beneath forecasts for 2.0 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's weighted median was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year, while the trimmed mean added 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.