Australia Jobless Rate 5.5% In March

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the February reading following a downward revision from 5.6 percent.

The Australian economy added 4.900 jobs last month - well shy of estimates for an increase of 20,000 following the increase of 17,500 in the previous month.

The participation rate fell to 65.5 percent - shy of forecasts for 65.7 percent and down from the downwardly revised 65.6 percent a month earlier (originally 65.7 percent).

