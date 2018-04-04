Australia Retail Sales Climb 0.6% In February

(RTTNews) - The total value of retail sales in Australia advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - standing at A$26.449 billion.

That beat expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent and was up from 0.1 percent in January.

By category, household goods retailing was up 0.6 percent, while restaurant and clothing sales added 0.4 percent apiece and food retailing gained 0.3 percent.

Department stores fell 0.2 percent.