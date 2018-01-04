ATX 3 555 1,9%  Dow 25 075 0,6%  Nasdaq 6 585 0,1%  Euro 1,2070 0,0% 
Australia Trade Balance On Tap For Friday


(RTTNews) - Australia will on Friday release November trade data, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$550 million, up from A$105 million in October.

Japan will see December number for monetary base, as well as for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei.

In November, the monetary base climbed 13.2 percent on year, while the services PMI had a score of 51.2 and the composite came in at 52.2.

Malaysia will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth 71.9 billion ringgit and exports were at 82.4 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 10.6 billion ringgit.

South Korea will release November data for current account; in October, the current account surplus was $5.01 billion.

