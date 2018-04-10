10.04.2018 23:55:04

BRAZIL: Annual Inflation Falls To 2.68% In March

(RTTNews) - The consumer price index in Brazil rose 2.68% in March from a year before, losing strength from the previous month, when the index increased 2.84% according to the country's statistics office (IBGE).

It was the slowest annual inflation rate since September 2017, when the consumer price index rose 2.54%. Analists expected a 2.70% increase.

On a monthly comparison, the Brazilian consumer price index increased 0.09% in March, less than the expected 0.12% rise. In February, the index grew 0.32%. So far in 2018, the inflation rate in Brazil is at 0.7%.

The annual inflation target in Brazil ranges from 3% to 6%. The next monetary policy decision at the Brazilian central bank is scheduled for May 16.

