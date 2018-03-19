ATX 3 458 0,4%  Dow 24 611 -1,4%  Nasdaq 6 865 -2,2%  Euro 1,2336 0,4% 
ATX P 1 743 0,3%  EStoxx50 3 395 -1,2%  Nikkei 21 481 -0,9%  CHF 1,1735 0,3% 
DAX 12 217 -1,4%  FTSE100 7 043 -1,7%  Öl 66,1 0,2%  Gold 1 315 0,1% 

19.03.2018 21:54:09

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

BRAZIL: New U.S. Duties May Speed Up An EU-Mercosur Agreement - FinMin


(RTTNews) - The U.S. government's decision to increase duties on steel and aluminum imports may fast-track a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, said Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles.

During an interview with CBN radio, he said that countries affected by the surcharge should seek new partnerships to export their products.

Meirelles also said that the Brazilian government is already in touch with the Donald Trump administration to understand the decision and assess if an agreement between Brazil and the United States is possible.

However, the minister did not deny that the Brazilian government could take the United States to the World Trade Organization (WTO) if there is no agreement on the duties.

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Abwärtsfahrt geht weiter: Wall Street schließt mit kräftigen Abschlägen
Der US-Aktienmarkt musste am Montag deutliche Verluste verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH