13.05.2018 01:49:11

BRAZIL: Stock Fall Amid Profit-taking

(RTTNews) - Ibovespa, the benchmark stock market index in Brazil, fell 0.75% to 85,220.23 Friday as investors took profits and turned cautious before the release of an electoral poll result scheduled for Monday.

"Today was a bit of profit-taking after the strong rise in recent days, which was driven by Petrobras," said H.Commcor's chief operating officer, Ari Santos.

The stronger dollar also weighed on the Brazilian stock markets. The U.S. currency rose 1.52%, to R$ 3.6000.

"There's still a bit of political uncertainty. Investors are looking forward to the next election poll that will be released next week," said Lerosa Investimentos analyst Vitor Suzaki.

