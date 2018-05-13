BRF: Firm Will Continue To Adjust To EU Import Ban On Poultry Products

(RTTNews) - The European Union decision to ban imports of poultry products from BRF had a negative impact in the company's first-quarter results, and the firm will continue to adjust its production accordingly to avoid more detrimental effects, according to Lorival Nogueira, BRF's chief executive officer.

BRF has already adopted collective vacations in five of its plants. Those vacations should last until July, but the company does not rule out extending the deadline or putting other plants in collective vacations if needed.

BRF said that it has not yet been officially notified of the decision of the European Commission to exclude 12 of its plants from the list of establishments authorized to export chicken to the European bloc. The firm intends to appeal.

The EU decision came after a Brazilian federal police investigation showed that BRF paid private laboratories to issue fake certificates claiming that its products were free of salmonella.