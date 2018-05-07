07.05.2018 00:00:00

BoJ Minutes On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan is on Monday scheduled to release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on March 8 and 9. Highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the board decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank. Also, the bank will hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

Australia will see April results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG and for the Business Conditions and Confidence reports from NAB.

In March, the construction index had a score of 57.2, while business conditions saw a reading of +14 and confidence was at +7.

Indonesia will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was down 1.7 percent on quarter and up 5.2 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Monday in observance of Children's Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag deutliche Abschläge aus.

