COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.39% As Bancolombia And Sura Weigh

(RTTNews) - Colcap, the benchmark stock market index in Colombia, fell 0.39% to 1,547.04 points Friday, weighed by a market correction that sent down the prices of Sura (-2.20%) and Bancolombia's (1.41%) shares, according to Rodrigo Sanchez, an analyst at ltraserfinco.

Ecopetrol ended nearly stable even after reporting that its net profit rose 2.6 times in the first quarter from a year before, to 2.817 trillion pesos (US$ 985 million). The results were boosted by lower financial and sales costs and by a 9.5% increase in the company's revenue, to 14.642 trillion pesos (US$ 5.121 billion).

In the week, the Colcap posted a 1.23% decrease.

The locally traded US dollar fell 1.29%, to 2,822.00 pesos, amid uncertainty on trade negotiations between the United States and China. According to Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, the greenback is receding from recent highs against its G10 peers.