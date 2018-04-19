COLOMBIA: Colcap Rises 0.64% Amid Sustained Rise In Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, added 0.64% to 1,562.16 points Wednesday amid a sustained rise in oil prices abroad.

Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores, noted that Ecopetrol's good performance, marked by the rise in crude prices after the release of inventories data in the United States, prompted Colcap to rise.

The shares of Ecopetrol (+2.26%) and ISA (+2.23%) rose, while Preferential Bancolombia (-0.41%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,711.90 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.49% fall, also due to the spike in oil prices.

Marcela Ram?rez, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, said the oil spike in a market that is waiting for the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries and Russia to evaluate ways to prolong their cooperation to restrain production favors the revaluation of emerging currencies such as the Colombian peso against the greenback.