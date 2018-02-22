COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades 0.28% Higher On Bancolombia Performance

(RTTNews) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, traded 0.28% higher near the end of Wednesday's session at 1,521.63 points as investors piled on Bancolombia's shares before the release of the bank's quarterly earnings, according to Erika Baquero, an analyst at Alianza Valores.

Meanwhile, the shares of the state-owned oil company Ecopetrol were falling 0.20% after the suspension of 27 contracts regarding the operation of two fields in the department (state) of Meta.

The shares of ISA (+1.80%), ETB (+1.59%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (+0.68%) rose, while Cemargos (-1.39%) and Ecopetrol (-0.20%) traded lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,881.55 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.68% rise, as investors waited for the minutes of the last board meeting of the United States Federal Reserve Bank (Fed).