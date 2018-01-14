ATX 3 597 -0,1%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2199 1,3% 
ATX P 1 817 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 613 0,5%  Nikkei 23 654 -0,2%  CHF 1,1803 0,5% 
DAX 13 245 0,3%  FTSE100 7 779 0,2%  Öl 69,8 1,0%  Gold 1 336 0,7% 

14.01.2018 01:53:41

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

COLOMBIA: European Union Calls On ELN To Stop Violence And Renew Ceasefire


(RTTNews) - The European Union (EU) has demanded that the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group immediately cease its attacks and "quickly" resume negotiations with the Colombian government to renew the ceasefire that expired on January 9, to "secure the gains of peace."

"The EU asks that the discussions for its extension be resumed quickly to ensure the gains of peace and confidence built up in the last three months," the European diplomatic service said in a statement.

"The different attacks perpetrated by the National Liberation Army in different parts of Colombia are unacceptable," the EU said.

Hours after the end of the ceasefire between the ELN and the government, the guerrillas perpetrated several attacks against the country's oil infrastructure.

The bombings led the President Juan Manuel Santos to provisionally suspend talks, ordering the government's negotiating team stationed in Quito back to Bogotá.

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Zum Start der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen schließen auf Rekordniveau
Die Wall Street konnte ihren Rekordlauf auch am letzten Tag der Handelswoche fortsetzen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH