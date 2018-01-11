ATX 3 596 1,1%  Dow 25 369 -0,1%  Nasdaq 6 663 -0,2%  Euro 1,1957 0,1% 
COLOMBIA: Government Accuses ELN Of Carrying Out Attacks


(RTTNews) - Colombian authorities accused the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group of carrying out its first attacks after the end of a ceasefire that expired Tuesday.

An official report lists one attack against the Cusiana-Cupiagua pipeline and two other against the Caño Limón-Coveñas oil well. The first attack left two soldiers injured. Despite the allegation, there is no claim about the bombings by the guerrilla group.

After the bombings, the President of Colombia Juan Manuel Santos ordered the negotiating team that was in Quito trying to move ahead with a new ceasefire to return to Bogotá and reassess the situation.

"The National Government was always willing to extend the ceasefire with that organization and negotiates a new one. Inexplicably, the ELN not only refused, but resumed its terrorist attacks this morning, just the day on which the new cycle of negotiations," Santos said Wednesday in a statement to the country. "Given this situation, I spoke with the head of the Delegation of the Government in Quito, Dr. Gustavo Bell, to return immediately to evaluate the future of the process."

