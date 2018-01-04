ATX 3 555 1,9%  Dow 25 075 0,6%  Nasdaq 6 585 0,1%  Euro 1,2070 0,0% 
COLOMBIA: PPI Rises 3.28% In December, Highest Increase Since November 2016


(RTTNews) - Colombia's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 3.28% in December 2017 on an annual basis, accelerating to the fastest pace since November 2016, after increasing 1.39% in the previous month, said the country's statistics office.

In the twelve months through December, the mining sector was the only one to record an above-average price rise of 13.84%. Industry (+1.37%) and agriculture and livestock and fisheries (+0.86%) posted lower inflation.

On a monthly basis, the Colombian PPI increased 0.48%, decelerating from November when it increased 1.58%.

