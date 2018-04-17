COLOMBIA: Santos To Ask The U.S. To Reconsider Duties On Aluminum And Steel

(RTTNews) - The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, met in Lima with the Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, to discuss issues of mutual interest, specifically Washington's duties on steel and aluminum imports.

Santos said that he would ask the United States to reconsider the tariffs they placed on aluminum and steel, since "in the Colombian case, they are very small figures," and "they include us as countries exempt from that tariff."

"With the United States we have a privileged relationship, we have maintained a very active agenda on issues of mutual interest," President Santos said at the end of the meeting with Vice President Pence.

The interview took place at the Convention Center of Lima, where both attended the Eighth Summit of the Americas over the weekend.