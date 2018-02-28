ATX 3 429 0,6%  Dow 25 410 -1,2%  Nasdaq 6 900 -1,3%  Euro 1,2217 -0,1% 
China Manufacturing PMI Falls To 50.3 In February


(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, albeit at a much slower rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 50.3.

That missed forecasts for 51.1 and it's down from 51.3 in January - although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI slowed to 54.4 versus forecasts for 55.0 and down from 55.3 in the previous month.

The bureau's composite index came in at 52.9, down from 54.6 a month prior.

