China Manufacturing PMI Falls To 50.3 In February

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, albeit at a much slower rate, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 50.3.

That missed forecasts for 51.1 and it's down from 51.3 in January - although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI slowed to 54.4 versus forecasts for 55.0 and down from 55.3 in the previous month.

The bureau's composite index came in at 52.9, down from 54.6 a month prior.