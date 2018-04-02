ATX 3 426 -0,1%  Dow 23 644 -1,9%  Nasdaq 6 391 -2,9%  Euro 1,2305 0,0% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 362 0,9%  Nikkei 21 389 -0,3%  CHF 1,1751 0,0% 
DAX 12 097 1,3%  FTSE100 7 057 0,2%  Öl 67,6 -3,8%  Gold 1 340 0,1% 

02.04.2018 23:50:20

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

ELETROBRAS: Government Authorizes Subsidiary To Import Energy From Argentina


(RTTNews) - The Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has authorized a subsidiary of the state-owned power company Eletrobras to import energy from Argentina temporarily. The authorization expires on December 31.

The operation is expected to take place through the Garibaldi I and II converter stations in Garruchos, with up to 2,200 megawatts (MW) of power, and in Uruguaiana, with up to 50 MW, both in the Rio Grande do Sul state.

The amount to be imported should be established weekly by the Brazilian Electric System Operator (ONS), and the energy should be destined to the Brazilian short-term market.

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX geht kaum bewegt ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Am Donnerstag, dem letzten Handelstag der verkürzten Karwoche, zeigten sich Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH