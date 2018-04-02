ELETROBRAS: Government Authorizes Subsidiary To Import Energy From Argentina

(RTTNews) - The Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) has authorized a subsidiary of the state-owned power company Eletrobras to import energy from Argentina temporarily. The authorization expires on December 31.

The operation is expected to take place through the Garibaldi I and II converter stations in Garruchos, with up to 2,200 megawatts (MW) of power, and in Uruguaiana, with up to 50 MW, both in the Rio Grande do Sul state.

The amount to be imported should be established weekly by the Brazilian Electric System Operator (ONS), and the energy should be destined to the Brazilian short-term market.