10.05.2018 07:50:07

Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In March

(RTTNews) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 228 million in March from EUR 142 million in the corresponding month last year. The shortfall also widened from EUR 90 million in February.

Exports dropped 3.0 percent year-over-year in March, while imports climbed by 4.0 percent.

During the first quarter, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 541 million versus a shortfall of EUR 652 million in the same period of 2017.

