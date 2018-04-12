12.04.2018 07:51:06

European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from euro area is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's final inflation data is due. Inflation is seen at 1.5 percent in March, in line with flash estimate.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases consumer prices for March. Inflation is expected to rise to 2 percent from 1.6 percent in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area industrial production for February. Economists forecast output to grow 3.5 percent on year, faster than the 2.7 percent increase in January.

In the meantime, Greece unemployment data is due for January.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the accounts of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on March 7 and 8.

Asiatische Börsen geben nach - Verluste jedoch überschaubar
Mit einer moderaten Abwärtsbewegungen zeigen sich die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost am Donnerstag.

