Japan Core Machine Orders Surge 10.1% In April

(RTTNews) - Core machine orders in Japan soared a seasonally adjusted 10.1 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 943.1 billion yen.

That topped expectations for a gain of 2.4 percent following the 3.9 percent decline in March.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 9.,6 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.8 percent following the 2.4 percent decline in the previous month.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 12.6 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year in April at 2,508.0 billion yen.

Manufacturing orders surged 22.7 percent on month and 23.5 percent on year to 447.9 billion yen, while non-manufacturing orders added 0.4 percent on month and fell 1.1 percent on year to 477.8 billion yen.

Government orders gained 6.2 percent on month and .34 percent on year to 258.2 billion yen, while overseas orders jumped 10.0 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year to 1,032.4 billion yen and orders through agencies eased 0.2 percent on month and added 5.7 percent on year to 130.3 billion yen.

Also on Monday, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in May, coming in at 1,003.2 trillion yen. That was unchanged from the April reading following a downward revision from 3.3 percent.

The M3 money stock was up 2.7 percent on year to 1,331.3 trillion yen - again unchanged from the previous month following a downward revision from 2.8 percent.

The L money stock advanced an annual 3.0 percent to 1,743.5, slowing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.