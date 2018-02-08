Japan Has Y797.2 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan had a current account surplus of 797.2 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1,056.9 billion yen following the 1,347.3 billion yen surplus in November.

The trade balance showed a surplus of 538.9 billion yen, exceeding expectations for 520.4 billion yen and up from 181.0 billion yen in the previous month.

For all of 2017, the current account surplus was 21.874 trillion yen.