Japan Household Spending Gains 0.1% In February

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 0.1 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 265,614 yen.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 2.0 percent spike in January.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 503,989 yen, up 2.3 percent on year.

Individually, spending on transportation was up an annual 9.5 percent, while fuel was up 6.1 percent and furniture gained 2.6 percent.

Spending for education plummeted 15.8 percent and housing skidded 12.3 percent.