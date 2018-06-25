(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday see final April results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading suggested a score of 105.6 for the leading index and 117.7 for the coincident.

Also, the Bank of Japan is scheduled to release its latest summary of opinions.

Singapore will release May numbers for consumer prices; in April, inflation was down 0.5 percent on month and up 0.1 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth $16.10 billion and exports were at $14.47 billion for a trade deficit of $1.63 billion.