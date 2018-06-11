11.06.2018 02:05:05

Japan M2 Money Stock Holds Steady At 3.2% In May

(RTTNews) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 1,003.2 trillion yen. That was unchanged from the April reading following a downward revision from 3.3 percent.

The M3 money stock was up 2.7 percent on year to 1,331.3 trillion yen - again unchanged from the previous month following a downward revision from 2.8 percent.

The L money stock advanced an annual 3.0 percent to 1,743.5, slowing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes gehen leicht im Plus in den Feierabend
Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche verhalten.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB