(RTTNews) - Japan posed a merchandise trade shortfall of 578.321 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of 205.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 624.6 billion yen surplus in April (originally 626.0 billion yen).

Exports climbed 8.1 percent on year to 6.323 trillion yen, exceeding forecasts for 7.5 percent and up from 7.8 percent in the previous month.

Exports from Asia were up 9.8 percent on year to 3.550 trillion yen, while exports to China alone surged an annual 13.9 percent to 1.272 trillion yen.

Exports to the United States advanced 5.8 percent on year to 1.145 trillion yen, while exports to the European Union added 0.7 percent to 697.224 billion yen.

Imports soared an annual 14.0 percent to 6.901 trillion yen versus forecasts for 8.0 percent and up from 5.9 percent a month earlier.

Imports from Asia spiked 9.4 percent on year to 3.204 trillion yen, while imports from China alone climbed an annual 8.6 percent to 1.552 trillion yen.

Imports from the United States spiked 19.9 percent on year to 805.186 billion yen, while imports from European Union jumped 12.0 percent to 820.987 billion yen.

The adjusted trade deficit was 296.8 billion yen, shy of expectations for a surplus of 144.1 billion yen following the 550.0 billion yen surplus in April.