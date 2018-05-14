Japan Producer Price Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to add 0.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year after easing 0.1 percent on month and gaining 2.1 percent on year in March.

Japan also will see March numbers for loans and discounts and preliminary April data for machine tool orders. Loans were up 2.15 percent on year in February, while tool orders surged an annual 28.1 percent in March.

New Zealand will see April results for its Performance of Services Index; in March, the index score was 59.9.

Australia will release March numbers for credit card purchases; in February, purchases were worth A$25.3 billion and balances were at A$52.7 billion.