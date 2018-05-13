LATAM CALENDAR: Economic Data Expected In Latin America In The Week Ahead

(RTTNews) - Here is a list of economic data releases expected for the next week in Latin America. All times are Eastern Time (ET).

Monday, 5/14

<> No relevant data expected.

Tuesday, 5/15

<> Argentina: the April consumer price index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Colombia: the April economic activity index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

<> Colombia: the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the first quarter of 2018 will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (DANE).

Wednesday, 5/16

<> Argentina: the April construction cost index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Argentina: the April wholesale price index will be published at 3 PM by the national statistics office (Indec).

<> Brazil: the monetary policy decision will be published at 5 PM by the central bank.

Thursday, 5/17

<> Mexico: the monetary policy decision will be published at 1 PM by the central bank.

<> Colombia: the April consumer confidence index will be published at by the Fedesarrollo.

Friday, 5/18

<> Chile: the first quarter of 2018 balance of payments will be published at 10 AM by the central bank.

<> Chile: the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the first quarter of 2018 will be published at 10 AM by the central bank.

<> Chile: the most recent monetary policy meeting minutes will be published at 5 PM by the central bank.