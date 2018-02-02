ATX 3 587 -0,2%  Dow 26 187 0,1%  Nasdaq 6 902 -0,7%  Euro 1,2503 0,0% 
02.02.2018 01:40:31

Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Turns To Expansion In January - Nikkei


(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Malaysia swung to expansion in January, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.5.

That's up from 49.9 in December, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, despite easing slightly, input cost inflation remained sharp overall. Subsequently, firms raised their average selling prices to pass on higher cost burdens to customers.

There was also a renewed rise in new orders.

Wall Street schließt uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag zunächst mit negativen Vorzeichen, entwickelten sich im Verlauf aber uneinheitlich.

