ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2369 0,1% 
ATX P 1 720 -0,7%  EStoxx50 3 298 -1,5%  Nikkei 20 411 -1,0%  CHF 1,1710 0,1% 
DAX 11 886 -1,8%  FTSE100 6 922 -0,4%  Öl 70,7 0,4%  Gold 1 347 0,0% 

26.03.2018 01:46:08

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

New Zealand February Trade Surplus NZ$217 Million


(RTTNews) - New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$217 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a deficit of NZ$100 million following the downwardly revised NZ$655 million deficit in January (originally -NZ$566 million).

Exports jumped 11.0 percent to NZ$4.46 billion, shy of expectations for NZ$4.56 billion but up from the downwardly revised NZ$4.29 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$4.31 billion).

Imports advanced 4.6 percent to NZ$4.24 billion versus forecasts for NZ$4.63 billion following the upwardly revised NZ$4.94 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$4.87 billion).

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende
Die Angst vor einer Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China zog den heimischen Markt am Freitag erneut nach unten.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH