New Zealand February Trade Surplus NZ$217 Million

(RTTNews) - New Zealand had a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$217 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a deficit of NZ$100 million following the downwardly revised NZ$655 million deficit in January (originally -NZ$566 million).

Exports jumped 11.0 percent to NZ$4.46 billion, shy of expectations for NZ$4.56 billion but up from the downwardly revised NZ$4.29 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$4.31 billion).

Imports advanced 4.6 percent to NZ$4.24 billion versus forecasts for NZ$4.63 billion following the upwardly revised NZ$4.94 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$4.87 billion).