(RTTNews) - New Zealand had a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$86 million in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a surplus of NZ$275 million following the NZ$172 million surplus in February.

Exports were up 5.8 percent on year, while imports spiked 14.0 percent.

For the first quarter of 2018, the trade deficit was NZ$1.8 billion.