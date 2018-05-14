14.05.2018 00:50:06

New Zealand Performance Of Services Index Falls To 55.9

(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services score of 55.9.

That's down from the downwardly revised 58.6 58.6 in March (originally 58.8).

The index score remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction, signaling that the level of activity in New Zealand remains robust.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Plus - DAX verteidigt 13.000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB