New Zealand Performance Of Services Index Falls To 55.9

(RTTNews) - The services sector in New Zealand continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services score of 55.9.

That's down from the downwardly revised 58.6 58.6 in March (originally 58.8).

The index score remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction, signaling that the level of activity in New Zealand remains robust.