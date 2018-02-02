PEMEX: Company Obtains Four Blocks In The Gulf Of Mexico

(RTTNews) - Mexican state-owned oil company, Pemex, reported that it won the bidding for four deep-water blocks in the Gulf of Mexico in the fourth stage of the Round 2 of the tenders promoted by the country's National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).

The consortium formed by Pemex Exploración y Producción (PEP) and the Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell managed to win block 2 of the Perdido area.

Likewise, the PEP consortium with the American Chevron and the Japanese company Inpex won area 22 of the Cuenca Salina oil province. Individually, Pemex obtained the award of blocks 5 of the Perdido area, as well as area 18 of the Cordilleras Mexicanas oil province.

With these results, the oil company reported that it is advancing in the strengthening of its portfolio to achieve the goals of its Business Plan and consolidates its strategic position in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.