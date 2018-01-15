ATX 3 599 0,0%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2266 0,0% 
15.01.2018 23:51:00

PERU: Jobless Rate Stands At 4.2% Between September And November


(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Peru remained at 4.2% between September and November, with 730,000 people actively seeking work in the period, said the South American country's statistics office.

Meanwhile, between September and November, the employed population in Peru grew by 2.5% when compared to the same period of 2016, adding 408,500 new jobs.

The employment level increased especially in commerce (+6.0%), industry (+3.2%), services (+2.6%), primary activities (+0.9%), while it fell by 2.5% in the construction sector.

