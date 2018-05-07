07.05.2018 21:49:11

PERU: Judge Orders Seizure Of Former President Ollanta Humala's House

(RTTNews) - A Peruvian judge has ordered the seizure of former president Ollanta Humala's house and also of a property belonging to Rocio Calderon, a friend Humala's wife, Nadine Heredia.

The decision comes amid an investigation on whether the former presidential couple received money illegally from the Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht. Both Humala and Nadine are under probe for alleged money laundering and deny the accusation.

Last week, Humala and his wife were released after the revocation of a preventive detention order that had been in place since July last year.

