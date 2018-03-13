PERU: Supreme Court Approves Extradition Of Former President Toledo

(RTTNews) - The Peruvian Supreme Court approved an extradition request against former President Alejandro Toledo in an inquiry into an alleged US$ 20 million bribe paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Toledo, who ruled Peru between 2001 and 2006 and currently lives in the United States, is being prosecuted for the crimes of undue influence, conspiracy, and money laundering.

The extradition request complies with the principle of double incrimination because the facts attributed qualify as crimes in both Peru and the United States.

According to the prosecution, Toledo received bribes from Odebrecht to ensure that it won the tender for the construction and concession of two stretches of a highway linking Peru and Brazil.