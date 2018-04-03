PERU: Vizcarra Took Oath To The New Ministerial Cabinet

(RTTNews) - New Peruvian head of state Martin Vizcarra took oath Monday afternoon to his first Ministerial Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva Arivalo. Vizcarra was sworn in as president on March 23 after the resignation of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

According to the president, Nestor Popolizio Bardales was sworn in as Foreign Minister, while the retired Army General Jose Huerta Torres was sworn in as defense minister. David Tuesta C?rdenas will be in charge of the Economy and Finance portfolio Mauro Medina Guimaraes is Minister of the Interior.

Salvador Heresi Chicoma will head the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights Daniel Alfaro Paredes was sworn in as Minister of Education will be Minister of Health, and Gustavo Mostajo Ocola is the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation.

Also, Christian Sanchez Reyes was sworn in as Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion while Rogers Valencia Espinoza should be ahead of Foreign Trade and Tourism. Francisco Ismodes Mezzano was sworn in as Minister of Energy and Mines Trujillo Mori as head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and Javier Pique del Pozo took over the Housing, Construction and Sanitation sector.

Meanwhile, Ana Maria Mendieta Trefogli was sworn in as Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, Fabiola Mu?oz Dodero did it as Minister of the Environment, Patricia Balbuena Palacios in the Ministry of Culture, and Liliana La Rosa Huertas should head the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion.