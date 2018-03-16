ATX 3 421 -0,2%  Dow 24 874 0,5%  Nasdaq 7 031 -0,1%  Euro 1,2301 -0,1% 
PETROBRAS: Company May Pay Dividends Related To 1Q18 Results


(RTTNews) - The Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras said it could pay dividends to shareholders related to its first-quarter results if the company's board approves new policies, said the company's CEO Pedro Parente during a press conference.

"The greater predictability we have in the company's results will allow us to have a more concrete possibility of paying dividends, and we have a very high possibility of doing so already over the 2018 first quarter results," he said.

