ATX 3 421 -0,2%  Dow 24 874 0,5%  Nasdaq 7 031 -0,1%  Euro 1,2301 -0,1% 
ATX P 1 727 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 414 0,7%  Nikkei 21 737 -0,3%  CHF 1,1704 -0,1% 
DAX 12 346 0,9%  FTSE100 7 140 0,1%  Öl 65,1 0,1%  Gold 1 315 -0,1% 

16.03.2018 01:29:13

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

PETROBRAS: Output Falls 4.57% In 4Q17, To 2.737 Million Boed


(RTTNews) - Petrobras oil and gas production fell by 4.57% in the fourth quarter of 2017 over the same period of the previous year, to 2.737 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), while the company's costs to explore oil reserves fell 29.52%, to R$ 993 million.

Petrobras' total sales volume decreased by 7.59%, to 3.188 million boed. Sales in the domestic market totaled 2.392 million boed, down 1.85% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, while sales abroad decreased 21.42%, to 796,000 boed.

The average price of oil sold in Brazil rose 22.12% in the fourth quarter of 2017, to US$ 55.82 per barrel, which represents a premium of US$ 1.78 over the sale price in the international markets, of US$ 54.04 per barrel. A year earlier, the price in Brazil was quoted with a premium of US$ 3.27 over sales abroad.

The average price of Brent in the international market in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 24.12% year-on-year, to US$ 61.39 per barrel, or R$ 199.48 per barrel. The exchange rate used in oil sales by Petrobras rose 1.53%, to US$ 3.31.

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Nachdem die Wall Street im Handelsverlauf in unterschiedliche Richtungen tendierte, geht sie auch uneinheitlich in den Feierabend.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH