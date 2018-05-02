02.05.2018 01:40:06

South Korea CPI Steady In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.8 percent on month in April, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.

On a yearly basis, inflation advanced 1.4 percent - again matching estimates and unchanged from the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.

That follows the 0.4 percent monthly increase and the 1.3 percent yearly gain in the previous month.

