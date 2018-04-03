South Korea Inflation Climbs To 1.4% In March

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up 1.4 percent on year in March, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for 1.5 percent and up from 1.0 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.8 percent after gaining 0.4 percent a month earlier.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 1.3 percent after rising 1.2 percent in the previous month.

Core CPI was up 0.4 percent on month, up from 0.2 percent in February.