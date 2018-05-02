Thai Manufacturing Sector Continues To Contract

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in April, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.5.

That's up from 49.1 in March, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, falls in new orders, employment and input stocks weighed, although business expectations turned positive.

Inflationary pressures remained modest.