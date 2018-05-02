02.05.2018 03:30:07

Thai Manufacturing Sector Continues To Contract

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to contract in April, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.5.

That's up from 49.1 in March, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, falls in new orders, employment and input stocks weighed, although business expectations turned positive.

Inflationary pressures remained modest.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt vor Feiertagspause mit kleinem Minus -- DAX überwindet 12.600-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste am Montag einen leichten Rückschlag hinnehmen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB