ATX 3 444 0,7%  Dow 24 824 0,4%  Nasdaq 6 511 1,8%  Euro 1,2062 0,0% 
ATX P 1 740 0,9%  EStoxx50 3 490 -0,4%  Nikkei 22 765 -0,1%  CHF 1,1718 0,0% 
DAX 12 871 -0,4%  FTSE100 7 648 -0,5%  Öl 66,6 -0,1%  Gold 1 318 0,1% 

02.01.2018 23:30:30

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Thailand Inflation Data Due On Wednesday


(RTTNews) - Thailand will on Wednesday release December data for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation was up 0.07 percent on month and 0.70 percent on year in November, while core CPI added 0.06 percent on month and 0.50 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.1 percent on month and gained 0.5 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales advanced 3.6 percent on year.

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Optimistischer Jahresstart: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen, Nasdaq erstmals über 7.000 Punkten
Die US-Börsen können am Dienstag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH