Tokyo Inflation Slows To 0.5% In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Tokyo were up 0.5 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was well shy of forecasts for 0.8 percent and down from 1.0 percent in March.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 0.6 percent. That also missed forecasts for 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.

On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo CPI fell 0.4 percent and core inflation eased 0.1 percent.

An der Wall Street hat sich am Donnerstag eine klar positive Tendenz durchgesetzt.

