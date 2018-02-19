ATX 3 408 0,5%  Dow 25 219 0,1%  Nasdaq 6 771 -0,4%  Euro 1,2431 0,2% 
19.02.2018 01:25:31

UK House Prices Gain 0.8% In February - Rightmove


(RTTNews) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was up 0.8 percent on month in February, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - coming in at 300,001 pounds.

That follows the 0.7 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, house prices climbed 1.5 percent, accelerating from 1.1 percent in the previous month.

"This month's rise of 0.8 percent is well below the 1.6 percent monthly average at this time of year over the last 10 years, and it is wise for sellers to be cautious and not to over-price given stretched buyer affordability," said Miles Shipside, director of Rightmove.

