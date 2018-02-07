ATX 3 408 -2,8%  Dow 24 913 2,3%  Nasdaq 6 666 2,6%  Euro 1,2390 0,1% 
07.02.2018 01:50:09

VENEZUELA: Everything In Place For Peace Agreement With Opposition - Maduro


(RTTNews) - The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said that "everything is set to sign a peace agreement" with the opposition to his government after talks held in the Dominican Republic.

"All voices that are willing to collaborate in the strengthening of democratic dialogue are welcome. It is all set to sign the agreement with the opposition," the head of state wrote on his Twitter account.

Last December, both sides delegations resumed talks in the Dominican Republic with a six-point agenda.

On January 31, representatives of the government and opposition signed an act of progress for the agreement, paving the way for a deal in the midst of the economic and social crisis in the country.

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

