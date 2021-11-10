NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 29,50 Euro belassen. Die Supermarktkette habe im US-Geschäft stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Die Entwicklung in Europa sei wie erwartet durchwachsen ausgefallen./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 02:08 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 02:08 / ET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.