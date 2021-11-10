10.11.2021 09:34:52

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 29,50 Euro belassen. Die Supermarktkette habe im US-Geschäft stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Die Entwicklung in Europa sei wie erwartet durchwachsen ausgefallen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 02:08 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 02:08 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
29,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
29,35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
0,49%
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
29,73 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,76%
Analyst Name::
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

10.11.21 Ahold Delhaize Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.11.21 Ahold Delhaize Neutral UBS AG
10.11.21 Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen DZ BANK
10.11.21 Ahold Delhaize Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.11.21 Ahold Delhaize Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

