Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 29,50 Euro belassen. Die Supermarktkette habe im US-Geschäft stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Die Entwicklung in Europa sei wie erwartet durchwachsen ausgefallen./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 02:08 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.11.2021 / 02:08 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
29,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
29,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,49%
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
29,73 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0,76%
|Analyst Name::
James Grzinic
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)mehr Analysen
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.21
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.21
|Ahold Delhaize Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.21
|Ahold Delhaize buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|17.02.21
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|12.10.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|06.08.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|UBS AG
|19.05.20
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|29,73
|5,80%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|10.11.21
|LEG Immobilien Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|Fraport Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|JENOPTIK Add
|Baader Bank
|10.11.21
|Fraport Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|10.11.21
|voestalpine Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.21
|Aurubis Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.21
|DEUTZ Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|10.11.21
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.21
|Telefonica Deutschland Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.11.21
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.21
|Akzo Nobel Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|WPP 2012 Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|GEA Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Nokia Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Allianz Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.21
|Bayer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.21
|E.ON Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.21
|Givaudan Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|RELX Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Reckitt Benckiser Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|ABB Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Deutsche Post Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Air Liquide Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Valeo Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Orsted Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|PUMA Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|voestalpine add
|Baader Bank
|10.11.21
|Rosenbauer add
|Baader Bank
|10.11.21
|Vodafone Group Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Allianz Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Euronext NV Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|1&1 Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|United Internet Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|E.ON Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|SYNLAB Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.21
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.21
|E.ON Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.21
|Ströer Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.21
|Ahold Delhaize Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.21
|Infineon Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|adidas Buy
|UBS AG
|10.11.21
|Siemens Energy Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.21
|Continental Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.21
|SYNLAB Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.